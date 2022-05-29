Florida man exposes himself, defecates in Treasure Island surf shop, police say

article

A Treasure Island surf shop had quite a mess to clean up after police say a Lakeland man defecated on its floor and used a shirt to wipe up.

According to the Treasure Island Police Department, Gary Peter Bush, 69, walked into the Surf Style shop, located at 10701 Gulf Blvd., exposed his genitalia and proceeded to defecate on the floor near the dressing room.

Witnesses told police Bush wiped himself with a shirt belonging to the store, creating a biohazard out of the top.

Bush was arrested later in the day after being recognized by the store manager.

According to the arrest report, Bush told officers, "I was at the store earlier to get clothes. I returned to the store to get more clothes. I bought an outfit."

Bush is facing charges of criminal mischief and exposure of sexual organs.