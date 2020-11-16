Florida man hauled stolen I-4 utility pole atop his sedan, troopers say

article

Troopers say a Lakeland man spotted with a metal utility pole atop his sedan had been turned away from a recycling facility after stealing the large pole.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fallen pole was stolen from westbound Interstate 4, just east of I-75. Witnesses reported seeing a motorist load the pole onto his 1997 Toyota Camry.

Troopers say Douglas Allen Hatley of Lakeland drove the pole to a recycling facility on Harney Road, only to be turned away for not having proper documentation for it.

Photo via FHP

Around 11 a.m. today, troopers spotted the Camry – and the pole – along North 50th Street in east Tampa, near State Road 60.

Hatley, 71, was arrested on a charge of grand theft.