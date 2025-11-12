Florida man jumps from moving vehicle after child called 911 to report her parents fighting inside car: WCSO

The Brief A Florida woman grabbed the wheel of a moving vehicle and brought it to a stop after deputies say her husband jumped from the vehicle as they tried to pull it over following a frantic call from their child who called 911 saying her parents were arguing. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and medically cleared all parties involved. Albert Searcy was charged with tampering with or harassing a witness, domestic violence battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, child abuse, false imprisonment and driving while license suspended or revoked.



A Florida woman grabbed the wheel of a moving vehicle and brought it to a stop after deputies say her husband jumped from the vehicle as they tried to pull it over following a frantic call from their child who called 911 saying her parents were arguing.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a child called 911 on Monday and said she was traveling with her parents who were fighting while driving down the road.

The child said they were on Highway 79 and was able to give a description of the vehicle before the call got disconnected.

Deputies went to the area to try to find the vehicle and when a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description the child gave, the deputy activated lights and sirens to try to pull it over.

The vehicle continued traveling northbound for a while and then the driver opened the driver’s door and jumped from the moving vehicle, according to WCSO.

The deputy immediately stopped and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Albert Dale Searcy.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, Heather Searcy was in the passenger seat when the driver abandoned the vehicle.

They said she was able to crawl over the center console and gain control of the vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office

Investigators added that three minor children were also in the vehicle.

Deputies said they saw signs consistent with a physical altercation on Heather Searcy, including apparent injuries to her face.

She told investigators that she asked Albert Searcy to stop the vehicle and allow her and the children to get out, but he repeatedly refused to do so.

Investigators said Heather Searcy added that when Albert Searcy became aware that their child had called 911, he struck the child and took the phone away.

Albert Searcy told deputies that the family had recently moved to the area from Louisiana and were in the process of returning there at the time of the incident.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and medically cleared all parties involved.

Albert Searcy was charged with tampering with or harassing a witness, domestic violence battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, child abuse, false imprisonment and driving while license suspended or revoked.