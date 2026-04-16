Florida man left 2-year-old alone in truck that slammed into Punta Gorda church playground: Police

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The Brief A Punta Gorda man was arrested after police say he left a 2-year-old child alone in a truck, which crashed into a church playground on Wednesday. It happened at the Church of the Good Shepherd located at 1800 Shreve Street in Punta Gorda. Nathan Faust III was charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.



A Punta Gorda man was arrested after police say he left a 2-year-old child alone in a truck, which crashed into a church playground on Wednesday.

The backstory:

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, Nathan Faust III, 29, of Punta Gorda, went to the Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday morning to drop off a two-year-old and a three-year-old at school.

Investigators said Faust got out of his truck with the three-year-old to take her into the school, leaving the two-year-old in the vehicle.

Police said the truck started moving forward with the child inside, restrained only by a seat belt.

It traveled about 25 yards, went through a ditch and a fence and ended up in the church playground area, according to PGPD.

There were no children in the playground area at the time of the crash.

Dig deeper:

Police said Faust broke out a window in the vehicle and got the two-year-old child, who was uninjured, out of the truck.

Faust then drove the truck out of the playground, returned the two-year-old to the day care, and left the scene of the crash, according to police.

Investigators said Faust was located shortly after the crash and charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.