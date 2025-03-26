Florida man accused of running meth business out of tent arrested: Deputies
FT. PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man living behind a discount store is accused of running a meth business out of a tent.
What we know:
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Headdy, 55, was arrested after an undercover deputy bought an ounce of methamphetamine from him.
Detectives nicknamed Headdy "Tent Man" and got a search warrant for the humble abode.
Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Inside the tent, deputies said they found 2.2 more ounces of methamphetamine, 13 grams of THC gummies, drug paraphernalia, and $2,484.00 in cash.
Headdy was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (over 14 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
His bond is set at $51,500.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not say how long it believes Headdy was selling methamphetamine out of the tent.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
