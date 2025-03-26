Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of running meth business out of tent arrested: Deputies

By
Published  March 26, 2025 10:00am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Florida man is accused of selling methamphetamine out of a tent.
    • Daniel Headdy, 55, was arrested after an undercover deputy said he bought an ounce of methamphetamine from him.
    • Headdy was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (over 14 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FT. PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man living behind a discount store is accused of running a meth business out of a tent. 

What we know:

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Headdy, 55, was arrested after an undercover deputy bought an ounce of methamphetamine from him. 

READ: Florida man with meth in underwear tells deputy ‘there’s nothing wrong with drugs’: PCSO

Detectives nicknamed Headdy "Tent Man" and got a search warrant for the humble abode. 

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Inside the tent, deputies said they found 2.2 more ounces of methamphetamine, 13 grams of THC gummies, drug paraphernalia, and $2,484.00 in cash.

READ: Florida man points gun at man at karaoke bar after getting 'upset' about the music: police

Headdy was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (over 14 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

His bond is set at $51,500. 

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say how long it believes Headdy was selling methamphetamine out of the tent. 

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

FloridaCrime and Public SafetyFlorida Man