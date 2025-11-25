Florida man sets own home on fire after shooting toward neighbor's house, Tampa police say

The Brief A Florida man set his own home on fire after shooting at his neighbor's house on Monday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police officers responded to the same neighborhood on Friday after a man was shot. Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related but TPD has not confirmed that they are.



A Tampa man was arrested after officers say he set his own home on fire and shot at a neighbor’s house.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of W Union St. on Monday to reports that someone set their own home on fire.

The suspect, Wali Clanton, 50, was arrested, and his firearms were recovered.

Clanton is charged with criminal mischief, arson of a first-degree structure, shooting at, within, or into a building and felon in possession of a firearm.

The backstory:

Tampa police officers responded to the same neighborhood on Friday after a man was shot.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related but TPD has not confirmed that they are.

The victim in Friday's incident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

