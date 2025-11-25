Expand / Collapse search

Florida man sets own home on fire after shooting toward neighbor's house, Tampa police say

By
Published  November 25, 2025 12:55pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Florida man set his own home on fire after shooting at his neighbor's house on Monday, according to the Tampa Police Department.
    • Tampa police officers responded to the same neighborhood on Friday after a man was shot.
    • Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related but TPD has not confirmed that they are.

TAMPA - A Tampa man was arrested after officers say he set his own home on fire and shot at a neighbor’s house.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of W Union St. on Monday to reports that someone set their own home on fire.

Image 1 of 3

 

The suspect, Wali Clanton, 50, was arrested, and his firearms were recovered.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Clanton is charged with criminal mischief, arson of a first-degree structure, shooting at, within, or into a building and felon in possession of a firearm.

READ: Florida men who disappeared during fishing trip found alive off Clearwater coast: Police

The backstory:

Tampa police officers responded to the same neighborhood on Friday after a man was shot.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related but TPD has not confirmed that they are.

The victim in Friday's incident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

TampaFireCrime and Public Safety