Florida man sets own home on fire after shooting toward neighbor's house, Tampa police say
TAMPA - A Tampa man was arrested after officers say he set his own home on fire and shot at a neighbor’s house.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2500 block of W Union St. on Monday to reports that someone set their own home on fire.
The suspect, Wali Clanton, 50, was arrested, and his firearms were recovered.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
Clanton is charged with criminal mischief, arson of a first-degree structure, shooting at, within, or into a building and felon in possession of a firearm.
The backstory:
Tampa police officers responded to the same neighborhood on Friday after a man was shot.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related but TPD has not confirmed that they are.
The victim in Friday's incident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.