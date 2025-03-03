Florida man tased, arrested on drug charges after taking off from traffic stop, crashing truck: HCPD

The Brief Haines City police say Willie Pierce took off from a traffic stop and crashed Saturday night. Officers found about 4 pounds of meth and more than $23,000 in cash in the truck, according to police. Pierce is being held without bond on a list of charges, ranging from drug trafficking to probation violation.



A man faces serious charges after Haines City police say he took off from a traffic stop, crashed his truck, then tried to run before being tased – all while he had 4 pounds of meth and more than $23,000 in cash on him.

Arrest of Willie Pierce

Timeline:

According to the Haines City Police Department, a driver later identified as Willie Pierce, 43, ran a stop sign just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Way and Citrus Ave.

Pierce sped off when an officer tried to pull him over, police said, then lost control of his pickup truck, crashing into a fence and an unoccupied truck.

Courtesy: Haines City Police Department.

Investigators said Pierce got out of his truck and tried to jump a fence before the officer tased him, leading to his arrest.

According to police, a search of Pierce's truck uncovered 3.99 pounds of meth, 15 grams of marijuana and $23,713 in cash.

Courtesy: Haines City Police Department.

Pierce faces the following charges:

Fleeing and eluding

Leaving the scene of a crash.

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Keeping a shop/maintaining a vehicle for drug activity

Possession of cannabis

Possession of paraphernalia

Violation of probation

Mugshot of Willie Pierce. Courtesy: Haines City Police Department.

Police also said Pierce has a criminal history, including previous charges of fleeing and eluding, conspiracy to purchase cocaine with intent to sell and three counts of resisting an officer without violence.

What they're saying:

"This incident is a prime example of how a routine traffic stop can quickly escalate into a serious criminal case," Haines City Police Chief Jay Hopwood said in a statement. "Thanks to the swift actions of our officers, a dangerous individual is off the streets, and a significant amount of illegal drugs and cash have been seized. We remain committed to keeping Haines City safe and will continue to hold criminals accountable."

What's next:

Pierce was booked into the Polk County Jail after being taken to the hospital for evaluation. According to jail records, he's being held without bond.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Haines City Police Department along with Polk County Jail records.

