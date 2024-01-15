Florida man throws beer can, fires AR-15 rifle after being upset by drivers speeding in his neighborhood: PCSO

article

A Polk County man is facing felony charges after investigators say his temper raced as a vehicle sped past his house.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Proctor told investigators that he threw a beer can at a vehicle because it was speeding in the neighborhood and then he confronted the driver about going too fast.

That’s when, according to the sheriff, he said he was going to get his AR-15 rifle.

"He went to his house, and he comes out with his rifle, and the dude shoots three times," Sheriff Judd stated. "Once in the air and twice on the ground."

Deputies say Proctor told them he didn’t do it, but Sheriff Judd says there’s neighborhood video showing that he did.

Proctor was arrested for aggravated assault.

"If you’re that stirred up, just call us," Sheriff Judd stated. "We’ll deal with it, and you won’t end up in jail charged with a felony."