Florida man walking ‘buck naked’ in 36-degree weather claims he was doing a TikTok challenge: Grady Judd

A Florida man claiming to be taking part in a TikTok challenge was arrested after he was caught on camera walking ‘buck-naked’ down a Polk County street, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

A man was driving to work earlier this month on Broken Arrow Trail when he spotted a man walking down the road naked, despite the 36-degree outside temperature.

The man was captured on the driver’s Tesla cameras.

"You know what buck-naked means. He’s not even wearing any socks," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained. "You can be naked and wearing socks, but buck-naked means you don’t have anything on."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The driver called the sheriff’s office.

"We asked him, ‘Are you cold?’ Not bit. What are you doing? Well, it’s a TikTok challenge. You don’t even have your cell phone. You’re really naked when you don’t have your cell phone," Judd said.

The sheriff added that when the deputies asked him for his name, the man gave a false name and wrong address.

"So, we addressed him for obvious violations of the law," Judd stated. "He went to the jail and, afterall, he went there without any clothes on. That’s how he arrived at book in. We said," Here he comes, buck-naked."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

A public information officer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 that the man’s real name is Anthony Day.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and exposure of sexual organs.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why he was walking naked down the street because investigators said he did not have a camera to video a TikTok challenge as he claimed.