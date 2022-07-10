Florida man who evaded deputies by jumping into swamp arrested after trying to outrun authorities on lawnmower

article

Seven months after a Florida man jumped into a Panhandle swamp to avoid being arrested, he was taken into custody after trying to outrun law enforcement on a riding lawnmower.

In January, deputies met up with Dusty Mobley, 40, of Holt, along the Yellow River to serve warrants and talk with him about a $40,000 stolen boat, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Mobley had used heavy machinery, cutting a hole in a metal building, to steal the vessel from a business in Baker, Florida.

Deputies say that Mobley was on the stolen boat when they arrived, but he dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

When deputies caught up with Mobley again on Saturday, they say he tried to escape arrest by jumping on a John Deere riding lawn mower.

Deputies gave chase and ended up tasing Mobley before taking him into custody, according to OCSO.

Mobley had a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue at the time of his arrest.

Mobley is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear.

He is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.