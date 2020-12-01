Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket -- his second lotto jackpot in three years

article

Whoever said lightning doesn't strike twice has never met this guy.

A 56-year-old Florida man has won a lotto jackpot for the second time in three years.

Munib Garvanovic of Jacksonville claimed a $5 million top prize from a scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Three years ago, he won $1 million from a different scratch-off ticket.

Garvanovic says he purchases his tickets from the same convenience store every time.

"Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck," he said. "This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!"

Garvanovic chose to receive his latest winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.