Florida man’s wild attempt to save car from hail goes viral: "I’d rather go down trying"

The Brief Palm Bay resident Manny Rosado went viral on TikTok for using his own body to hold down a protective tent over his car's sunroof during a severe Florida hail storm. Rosado confirmed the experience was painful when he was pinned on top of the car and pelted by ice. Rosado decided to "go down trying" rather than face a massive insurance claim or repair bill.



A Florida man isn't letting a little ice storm wreck his wallet. Palm Bay resident Manny Rosado sacrificed himself to save his car from a burst of heavy hail and the hilarious moment was caught on camera.

The backstory:

A now-viral TikTok captures the chaotic moment Rosado transformed into a human shield, desperately flailing his legs while pinned on top of his car to secure a protective tent over his sunroof during a heavy hail burst.

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While the footage looks like a comedy sketch, Rosado confirmed the physical toll was very real. "Yes, it hurt," he admitted on TikTok.

What they're saying:

"Hail was coming down as I was putting a tent over my sunroof in an attempt to protect it from breaking," he told Storyful. "I was caught on top of the car stuck while getting hit by the hail," he said.

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In the comments under the video, Rosado said, "Before y’all ask why I ain’t let it happen, the hail can get bad and grow big, so I ain’t trying to see my insurance hurt."

"Two years ago, it was so bad most of the people I knew had serious damage costing damn near $3,000-$5,000. I’d rather go down trying," he said in another comment.