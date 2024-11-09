Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Venice

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Amelia Kerestely, 15, who was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Base Avenue East in Venice, Florida.

Kerestely was last seen wearing an oversized black t-shirt and neon orange and green shorts, according to officials.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law EnforcementTallahassee

She's 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you are asked to please contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444 or 911.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: