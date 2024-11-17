Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Ormond Beach

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Waylon Childs, 4, who was last seen in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue in Ormond Beach.

Childs is described as a white boy who is 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee says he was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, maroon sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law EnforcementTallahassee

Officials also say to "check water."

If anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731 or 911.

