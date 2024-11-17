Expand / Collapse search

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Ormond Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 17, 2024 2:19pm EST
    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Waylon Childs, 4, who was last seen in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue in Ormond Beach.

    Childs is described as a white boy who is 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee says he was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, maroon sweatpants, and gray shoes.

    Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee

    Officials also say to "check water."

    If anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731 or 911.

