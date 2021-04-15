1-year-old found safe after Florida Missing Child Alert was issued

Law enforcement officials issued a Missing Child Alert on Thursday morning for a 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Fruitland Park, Florida, but within a couple of hours, they said she was found.

"The case has been resolved, the child is safe," according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said the child was likely with an adult companion but they didn't say whether the adult with the 1-year-old when she was located.

No other information was provided.



