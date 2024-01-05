Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

article

A missing Central Florida teenager has prompted a statewide Missing Child Alert.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 14-year-old Bailey Standfield.

She’s 5’6", weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of of the 1900 block of Applegate Drive in Ocoee, Florida, wearing a jacket with grey, pink, and purple horizontal stripes, dark-colored leggings, and fuzzy grey Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.

