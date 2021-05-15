Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old Homestead girl

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for 9-year-old Aniyah Arcia, who was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of NE 8th Street in Homestead, Florida.

She is 4’7," weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair.

She may be in the company of Lewis Arcia, a white-Hispanic male, who is 5’7," weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lewis has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

They may be traveling in a 2019, maroon Honda Ridgeline, FL tag number CYYA50.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aniyah or Lewis is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or call 911.

