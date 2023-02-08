Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crystal River toddler

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 2-year-old who disappeared from Crystal River.

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Elias Brucker, a white male who is 2’5", weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of North Sunshine Path in Crystal River.

Elias was last seen wearing a diaper and green and beige Velcro sandals.

He may be in the company of Andrea Sizemore, a white female who is 5’2", weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-4488 or 911.