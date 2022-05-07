Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Panhandle teen with autism

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Aiden Pierce Howey, a 14-year-old with autism who was last seen Friday night.

Howey is 6’2", weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5300 block of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview, Florida. He was wearing a grey shirt with a "Batman" logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Howey is known to roam in area woods and be near outbuildings such as sheds.

Deputies advise people who may see him not to yell out his name as he may run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911.

