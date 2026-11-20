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The Brief Florida wildlife officials want hunters to watch for flesh-eating New World screwworm maggots in harvested game and on remote cameras. Unlike native blowflies that eat dead tissue, these larvae burrow deep into living wounds, causing fatal, foul-smelling lesions. Officials urge hunters not to move infected carcasses, to wear gloves, and to report cases immediately with photos and GPS coordinates.



Florida wildlife officials are urging hunters to immediately report any signs of the flesh-eating New World screwworm after the invasive blowfly expanded north into Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Florida screwworm threat

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission emailed hunters Tuesday warning them to check recently harvested animals and remote camera footage for New World screwworm infestations, according to the agency. Unlike native blowflies whose maggots consume decaying flesh, New World screwworm larvae eat the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, including deer, birds, domestic animals and people, officials said.

According to FWC, female flies lay raft-like clusters of hundreds of white eggs around open wounds—even tick bites—and the navels of newborns, putting animals that recently gave birth at high risk. The hatching maggots burrow deep into fresh wounds, creating thickened, draining lesions with a foul odor and bloody discharge that can eventually kill the animal before the larvae drop into the soil to pupate.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the screwworm has arrived in Florida during its current northward expansion, though they noted the pest could enter the state through range expansion or the movement of infested animals and people.

History of screwworm outbreaks

The backstory:

The United States eradicated the New World screwworm in the 1960s, decades after the parasite severely reduced Florida's deer population from the 1930s to the 1950s, according to the commission. However, localized flare ups have still happened, including a severe 2016 outbreak among Key deer in the Florida Keys.

Currently found in South and Central America and some Caribbean islands, the fly has been spreading north through Central America and Mexico since 2022. Officials warned that if the fly enters Florida today, the state's subtropical climate would allow it to reproduce and persist across much of the region, potentially taking years to eradicate.

Identifying screwworm in wildlife

Why you should care:

An established outbreak in Florida would likely reduce fawn survival, kill adult wildlife and threaten domestic animals and human health, wildlife officials said. Because early detection is critical to containing an outbreak, hunters are asked to look for live animals acting lethargic, shaking their heads, isolating themselves or showing large draining wounds on trail cameras.

In harvested game, hunters should check wounds and genitalia for maggots burrowing into living tissue. Officials noted that screwworms should not be confused with nasal bots, which are common fly larvae found in the nasal sinuses of healthy deer when removing the head.

Reporting suspected Florida infestations

What you can do:

If hunters find signs of screwworm in a harvested animal, officials say they must not move, field-dress or eat the carcass. Instead, hunters should wear gloves when handling the animal, wash thoroughly afterward, take photos of the wounds or larvae and record the exact GPS coordinates.

Hunters can report live wildlife or harvested animals with maggots online through the commission's survey portal or report sick and dead deer of unknown causes here. Suspected cases in domestic animals—as well as wildlife—can also be reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services online, by email at RAD@FDACS.gov, or by calling 850-410-0900 during office hours and 1-800-342-5869 after hours.