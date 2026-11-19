The Brief Wildlife crossings under the 44th Avenue East road expansion in Manatee County are safely guiding animals away from traffic. Trail cameras captured otters, bobcats, deer, raccoons, possums, turtles and birds using the underground passages. County officials say these low-cost tunnels keep habitats connected and provide data to support future infrastructure projects.



Photos from trail cameras reveal a promising sign for local wildlife navigating the growing infrastructure of Manatee County. Underground passages installed beneath the 44th Avenue East road expansion are actively protecting animals from oncoming traffic while keeping vital habitats connected.

Manatee County wildlife crossings

Big picture view:

Manatee County first began installing several of these wildlife crossings in early 2020. The passages work to try and cut down on crashes between cars and animals as development continues to expand across the region.

Recent camera images show a wide variety of species utilizing the tunnels, including otters, bobcats, deer, raccoons, possums, turtles and birds.

Protecting habitats during growth

Why you should care:

As infrastructure grows, intentional planning allows animals to safely access habitats for food, mating and seasonal movement, according to Cameron Jones, the environmental program manager for the mitigation section in Manatee County.

"The crossings have been amazing, and they’ve worked out really well," Jones said. "We’ve seen otters, bobcats, deer, raccoons, possums, turtles, birds all utilizing the wildlife crossings and that’s really great because it creates this momentum going forward where we can use these pictures as data points, and show them to different project managers to get them implemented in future projects."

Low-cost infrastructure payoff

By the numbers:

Jones noted that the wildlife passages are relatively low-cost compared to the total project cost of the road expansion.

"It really makes the whole project worth it and these wildlife passages that we install they’re relatively low-cost compared to the total project cost and so, being able to say, hey this is actually working, and we installed this correctly," Jones said. "It’s it now fuels us to kind of continue carrying this torch forward, but also shows project managers and engineers. Hey, this is something you can implement for a relatively low cost and a huge pay off."