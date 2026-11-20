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The Brief A 20-day Hillsborough County crime crackdown led to 117 arrests and the seizure of 17 guns and more than 95 pounds of illegal drugs. Deputies teamed up with local, state and federal partners to target gang members and violent offenders during the intelligence-led sweep. Investigators said they connected a seized firearm to an October shooting in eastern Hillsborough County while arresting suspects with active warrants.



Law enforcement agencies seized more than 95 pounds of illegal drugs, recovered 17 firearms and arrested 117 people during a 20-day violent crime operation across eastern Hillsborough County from Oct. 19 through Nov. 7.

Hillsborough County violent crime crackdown

What we know:

Hillsborough County deputies, along with partner agencies, including the Plant City Police Department, the Florida Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, targeted gang members, violent offenders and people involved in gun-related crimes during Operation Safe Harvest, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they took an ‘intelligence-driven approach’ to identify people responsible for criminal activity and disrupt it before more violence could take place.

Operation Safe Harvest drug seizures

By the numbers:

The 20-day enforcement effort led to:

117 arrests, including five gang members

17 firearms recovered

95.43 pounds of illegal narcotics seized, including 86.43 pounds of THC sativa resin, 6.3 ounces of cocaine, 5.72 ounces of methamphetamine, 16.4 grams of fentanyl and several other controlled substances

30 probation checks conducted

Arrests made during 20-day operation

Timeline:

Oct. 20: Deputies said they tried to pull over a vehicle carrying Tyler Martinez, 21, whom officials described as a known drug dealer. After the vehicle briefly tried to evade deputies, Martinez got out and ran before detectives caught him and said they found amphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, tramadol and cannabis sativa resin.

Oct. 21: Detectives said they tracked down Ashlee Tubbs, 37, who had an active drug trafficking warrant, and arrested her at a Circle K convenience store in Plant City. A search turned up 8.7 grams of methamphetamine and 7.8 grams of fentanyl, according to authorities.

Nov. 3: Detectives said they stopped Angel Palomares, 23, who was already a suspect in an earlier shooting investigated by the sheriff's Gunfire Response Investigations Team. Deputies recovered a gun, cocaine, cannabis and sativa resin, and forensic testing confirmed the weapon was used in an Oct. 5 shooting.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Suspect charges and probation details

The backstory:

Martinez was on active felony probation out of Polk County at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies booked him on charges of possession with intent to sell a drug without a prescription, forgery, trafficking in amphetamine (14 to 28 grams), possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with out-of-county warrants for probable cause/violation of probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone, possession of tramadol and possession of cannabis resin.

Tubbs faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, trafficking in amphetamine and violation of probation for petit theft first degree.

Palomares was charged with two counts of armed possession of a controlled substance and armed possession of cocaine.

Sheriff Chronister on neighborhood safety

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized the agency's focus on removing violent offenders and illegal weapons from local communities.

"Violent crime, illegal guns, and dangerous drugs have no place in Hillsborough County," Chronister said. "The men and women of #teamHCSO are committed to tracking down the criminals bringing this violence into our neighborhoods, because every family deserves to be safe."

Eastern Hillsborough County shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released further details about the Oct. 5 shooting connected to the firearm recovered during Palomares' traffic stop, noting that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities also have not released the names of the other 114 people arrested during the 20-day operation or specified the exact neighborhoods where the probation checks took place.