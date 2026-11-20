Hillsborough County deputy arrested on felony child abuse charge
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is suspended without pay after investigators arrested him Friday on a felony child abuse charge.
Hillsborough deputy arrested
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Christopher Baumann Jr., 29, was arrested following reports of abuse. He's now facing one charge of felony child abuse, according to officials.
Baumann Jr. has been with HCSO for five years and was assigned to the Department of Detention Services, the sheriff's office said. He is now suspended without pay pending a criminal and administrative investigation.
Child abuse investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not given details about the reported abuse and what led them to his arrest. They only said this remains an active investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided details regarding the arrest, charges and employment status of Deputy Christopher Baumann Jr.