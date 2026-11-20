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The Brief A Hillsborough County deputy faces a felony child abuse charge after his arrest Friday following reports of abuse. Deputy Christopher Baumann Jr., 29, is suspended without pay from his role in the Department of Detention Services. Investigators have not released details about the reported abuse or what led to the arrest.



A Hillsborough County deputy is suspended without pay after investigators arrested him Friday on a felony child abuse charge.

Hillsborough deputy arrested

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Christopher Baumann Jr., 29, was arrested following reports of abuse. He's now facing one charge of felony child abuse, according to officials.

Baumann Jr. has been with HCSO for five years and was assigned to the Department of Detention Services, the sheriff's office said. He is now suspended without pay pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

Child abuse investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not given details about the reported abuse and what led them to his arrest. They only said this remains an active investigation.