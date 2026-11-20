The Brief The independent film "Crocodile Smile" wrapped production after a 21-day shoot across Tampa Bay. The movie features local actors and crew members, highlighting the region's growing film industry. Pinellas County approved up to $168,000 in incentives, with filmmakers committing to spend at least $421,000 locally.



Hollywood is finding a home in the Tampa Bay area as another movie wraps filming in the Sunshine State.

Tampa Bay film production

Big picture view:

The independent film "Crocodile Smile" recently completed production across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, bringing new opportunities to the region's growing film industry.

RELATED: Hollywood comes to the Don CeSar: New movie 'The Statement' starring Paul Rudd is filming in St. Pete Beach

For Lutz native and director Tyler Riggs, the project offered a chance to make a movie in his own backyard.

The dark comedy follows a serial killer who falls in love with a nervous real estate agent, leading to a romance that takes a deadly turn. The movie stars Trew Mullen and Clayton Farris, who recently appeared in the horror film "Weapons."

Filming took place over 21 days at numerous locations throughout the Tampa Bay area. Most speaking roles were filled by local actors, while roughly half the production crew was hired from the area.

St. Petersburg filming locations

What they're saying:

Executive producer Nick Parlin says the region's scenery and recognizable landmarks make it an appealing destination for filmmakers.

"We have beaches and Ybor City and stuff. And it's exciting to, you know, wake up and go in your backyard and shoot a movie," Parlin said.

Courtesy: Really Thriving LLC.

The filmmakers wanted to capture the region's distinctive atmosphere, from its waterfront views to its colorful neighborhoods. Producer Rob Cristiano says those features played an important role in bringing the movie to life.

"Everything's so colorful, especially in Pinellas County and St. Pete," Cristiano said. "In this film, we really want to show off those aspects of this community."

Pinellas County film incentives

By the numbers:

According to county records, Pinellas County approved up to $168,000 in incentives for "Crocodile Smile" through an agreement with production company Really Thriving LLC. In exchange, the filmmakers committed to spending at least $421,000 locally and hiring approximately 41 local crew members.

The funding comes from the county's Tourist Development Tax, with reimbursements tied to qualifying expenses and other requirements. Officials hope the incentives will encourage additional productions, support local businesses and create more jobs in the entertainment industry.

Previous Tampa Bay movies

The backstory:

The production is also part of a broader effort to establish Tampa Bay as a destination for filmmaking. Back in April, actor Paul Rudd filmed scenes for "The Statement" at the historic Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach.

Directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy, the movie is set in 1980 and focuses on a real-life climate change conference held at the hotel.

Local officials are also working to attract more productions by offering financial incentives to filmmakers.

Movie release timeline

What's next:

With filming complete, the movie now moves into post-production, where it will be edited and prepared for distribution. The independent film is expected to make its festival debut in late 2027. The ultimate goal is to secure distribution and release the film commercially sometime in 2028.