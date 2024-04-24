Florida mom accused of forcing kids to drink bleach, killing 1, could face death penalty

A Florida mother accused of stabbing her husband, then forcing her two children to drink bleach, killing one of them, could be sentenced to death if convicted.

On Tuesday, the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced it intends to seek the death penalty against Joanne Zephir in the murder of her 3-year-old child.

On May 8, 2022, during Mother's Day weekend, Osceola County deputies arrested Zephir after she allegedly stabbed her husband and, hours later, forced her two children – ages 3 and 8 – to drink bleach, before she strangled her toddler to death, officials said. The husband and the 8-year-old were taken to a local hospital and survived.

The state attorneys office is seeking the death penalty if Joanne Zephir is convicted in the murder of her 3-year-old child.

The state attorney's office said Zephir became eligible for the death penalty after an Osceola County grand jury indicted her on a capital felony charge of first-degree murder with a weapon in February. She was also indicted on an attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and attempted felony murder with a weapon charges.

Prosecutors said the decision to seek the death penalty is based on statutory aggravators including the victim being younger than 12 years old, the vulnerability of the victim of the capital felony because Zephir stood in a position of familial or custodial authority over the victim and the capital felony being committed while she was engaged in the commission of, or an attempt to commit, aggravated child abuse.