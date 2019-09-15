Florida mother, her four children missing for about six weeks

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A Florida mother and her four young children have not been seen or heard from for about six weeks.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 32-year-old Casei Jones and her four children are missing. The children are 1-year-old Aiyana Jones, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, and 10-year-old Cameron Bowers.

"I've never ever been so scared," said Nikki Jones, the mother of the missing women.

They say that the mother and children were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala area.

After not seeing them for so long, Jones contacted authorities Sunday morning.

Detectives consider the missing family to be endangered.

"They don't know where she's at,” Jones said. “They went to the house and she’s gone. The house is empty."

Investigators say Casei may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida tag 91SEJ, deputies say.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that since so much time has passed since they were last seen, there is not an organized search for the family right now.

If you have any information on where Casei may be, please call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.