Florida mother of two gifted refurbished vehicle to rebuild her family’s future

The Brief Single mother Nantita Seoane received a refurbished 2015 Chrysler 300 through the NABC Recycled Rides program. The car was presented to her during a ceremony held at CARSTAR Auto Body Resurrection in Lakeland. Seoane's family now has reliable transportation to drive her children to school, attend family outings, and get to work safely.



A Florida mother of two received a fully refurbished 2015 Chrysler 300 this Friday at CARSTAR Auto Body Resurrection.

During a special ceremony, the vehicle was presented to Nantita Seoane, a single mother local to the Lakeland area.

The donation was made possible through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, in partnership with the NABC Changing & Saving Lives Foundation and CARSTAR.

Seoane was nominated for this program by One More Child, an organization that helps struggling families.

The event featured speeches from Seoane and organization representatives, along with an unveiling of the new vehicle.

Big picture view:

Since 2007, the NABC Recycled Rides program has donated more than 3,500 refurbished vehicles valued at over $51 million to families nationwide.

The program unites collision repair teams, insurers, and suppliers to make a difference in their communities.

Their partner, CARSTAR, is a certified collision repair network that supports Central Florida communities, and has helped provide refurbished cars for other families.

The gifted Chrysler once belonged to the mother of Debby Robinson, NABC’s executive director. Robinson donated it in honor of her.

"To be able to help people achieve their goals, when they’ve been through some challenges already, to help them take that next step… It's heartwarming," said Robinson.

Local perspective:

Seoane has spent years relying on rideshares and public buses to take her children to school, attend appointments, and go to work.

Despite this difficulty, she’s been active in One More Child’s Anti-Trafficking Mobile Team program, exceeding her goals and prevailing past daily challenges.

Organizers say this gift will help her rebuild stability and independence.

"It’s an amazing feeling. It’s taken the weight off of my shoulders," said Seoane.

What's next:

For Seoane and her kids, this car opens up new opportunities, allowing her family to travel with ease.

For the NABC and its partners, it shows how a small act of kindness can transform a family's future.

For more information, click here.