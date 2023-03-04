Video shows Florida motorcyclist get hit by truck after flipping off deputy during chase

Deputies said that a man was arrested in Volusia County after he reportedly flipped off a deputy before getting hit by a truck during a chase.

A deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a group of motorcyclists who were popping wheelies on Old Dixie Highway, Friday night.

The group sped up, fled at a high speed, and continued driving recklessly passing cars across the double yellow lines, deputies said.

While approaching the intersection of North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, the group drove through a red light.

One of the motorcyclists looked back and deputies said he flipped them off before colliding with a pickup truck. After colliding with the truck, the man ran a short distance before deputies caught up and detained him.

The rest of the motorists continued to speed past the red light into oncoming traffic.

The man who was hit, Joshua Richardson, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash.

It's unknown if anyone else in the group was arrested.