Florida National Cemetery hosts annual Veterans Day ceremony

article

One of Florida’s biggest Veterans Day ceremonies took place in Sumter County.

At 11 a.m., the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell honored those who served. The ceremony includes a rifle salute by the Honor Guard, and a presentation of colors.

About 400 flags will also be on display along the cemetery’s roads. The families of fallen veterans donated them. The flags were once draped over their caskets.

The public was invited to attend. The ceremony is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Support Committee.

