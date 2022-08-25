Florida National Guard returns to Clearwater after training soldiers in Ukraine for nearly a year

After nearly a year of training Ukrainian and ally soldiers, a special task force with the Florida National Army Guard returned home Thursday afternoon.

The 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team also known as "Task Force Gator," touched down at St. Pete Clearwater International Airport Thursday.

The men and women were greeted with hugs, handshakes and pats on the back from their comrades.

The flight that landed at PIE was made up of 112 members on the task force.

"The armed forces of Ukraine are a great fighting force, they’ve become our friends, and it’s just really rewarding to help them and become friends with them," said Colonel Jerry Blake Glass.

The soldiers have been overseas since November training Ukrainian soldiers on the ground, through February -- and then when the war with Russia started, they trained other partners and allies outside the war-torn country, in Germany.