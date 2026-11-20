The Brief Tomasz Kosowski is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Friday for murdering Largo attorney Steven Cozzi in 2023. Judge Joseph Bulone will decide whether the former plastic surgeon receives the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Cozzi’s body has never been found, but surveillance footage, blood and cellphone evidence helped prosecutors prove their case.



A judge is expected to decide Friday whether Tomasz Kosowski will be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering Largo attorney Steven Cozzi.

Tomasz Kosowski sentencing

What we know:

Judge Joseph Bulone found Kosowski guilty of first-degree murder in September. Kosowski represented himself and waived his right to a jury trial.

Bulone has already found that prosecutors proved two aggravating factors supporting a death sentence: that Kosowski killed Cozzi for financial gain and that the murder was cold, calculated and premeditated without any pretense of moral or legal justification. Bulone, however, said that without a body, he did not find the prosecution met the burden of proof in arguing that Cozzi had been killed in an especially heinour, atrocious or cruel manner.

Before deciding the sentence, the judge must also consider mitigating circumstances presented on Kosowski’s behalf.

At an October hearing, Kosowski declined to present evidence supporting a life sentence. Bulone appointed independent special counsel to investigate and present potential mitigating circumstances.

That attorney highlighted Kosowski’s lack of criminal history, Ivy League education and contributions to the medical field.

Prosecutors argued those circumstances do not outweigh his methodical planning of Cozzi’s murder over a period of months.

Attorney disappearance

The backstory:

Cozzi disappeared from the Blanchard Law Firm in Largo in March 2023. He represented clients in a medical billing lawsuit Kosowski had filed against a former employer and related businesses.

Prosecutors said Kosowski killed Cozzi inside the firm’s bathroom and removed his body.

Surveillance footage showed someone entering the building carrying a large box shortly after 8:30 a.m. Later that morning, footage showed someone prosecutors identified as Kosowski wheeling out a heavy wagon and struggling to load it onto a Toyota Tundra.

Camera footage tracked the truck back to Kosowski’s Tarpon Springs home, where investigators later found it in his garage.

Investigators found Cozzi’s blood in the law firm’s bathroom and inside the truck. Some of the blood in the bathroom was mixed with Kosowski’s, prosecutors said.

Cellphone records also placed Kosowski’s phone at the law office when Cozzi disappeared and later near a dumpster in Collier County.

Investigators searched the landfill where the dumpster’s contents had been taken, but never recovered Cozzi’s body.

Where is Steven Cozzi?

What we don't know:

How Cozzi was killed and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Life in prison or death sentence

What's next:

Kosowski will be sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bulone took just 15 minutes to find Kosowski guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors presented three aggravating factors that would legally allow Bulone to impose a death sentence. While he agreed the state had proved two factors, he rejected a third aggravating factor sought by prosecutors: that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

The judge said the evidence established that Kosowski murdered Cozzi, but did not establish exactly how he killed him. Cozzi’s body has never been recovered, and there was no confession explaining what happened.

"The state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Steven was murdered and that the defendant is the one that did it," Bulone said.

The judge acknowledged the killing could have been especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, but said that possibility did not satisfy the legal standard.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.