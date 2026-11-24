The Brief A truck smashed through Couture Boutique in Westchase early Sunday morning, stealing at least 100 designer handbags. The owner says the suspects left with the merchandise in a matter of minutes. Despite the damage, the business is back open for the holiday shopping season, which is its busiest season.



Thieves stole at least 100 designer handbags from Couture Boutique in Westchase Sunday morning, after ramming a truck through the storefront.

Westchase boutique burglary

What we know:

Catherine Ansel, the owner of Couture Boutique, was woken up by alerts on her phone from the boutique's security cameras around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. She checked her security camera footage and saw a truck plow through the metal curtain shielding one of the boutique's glass windows.

She says the truck pulled out and rammed back through the window and metal gate. Ansel says that within about two minutes, four suspects had grabbed the handbags and drove off.

"The damage, the furniture, everything, and I saw the empty shelves," she said. "And, I saw that they took a lot, and then we did the inventory, and so, they took about 100 bags."

When Ansel got to the boutique, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office were already at the scene.

Owner describes the aftermath

What they're saying:

After taking inventory of the losses, Ansel described the shock of walking into the wrecked store during her busiest time of the year.

"It's devastating," Ansel said. "It's crazy. You can't believe that some people are willing to take your items that you work a long time to build, but it just can be taken away in a minute."

Ansel and her team spent all day Sunday cleaning up, so they could reopen. Despite the theft, she says they still have a lot of merchandise.

"This is our busiest season, and we're ready for, you know, the holidays and Thanksgiving and Black Friday and all this stuff," Ansel said. "We wanted to make sure that our customers can still come and enjoy the items we have for the holidays."

Hillsborough County investigation status

What we don't know:

Ansel and her team hope detectives can track down the suspects and recover some of the stolen bags. FOX 13 has reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office regarding the investigation and is waiting to hear back.