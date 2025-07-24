Florida to offer free WeightWatchers subscriptions to eligible residents

Press play above to watch Dr. Ladapo's press conference. It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

What we know:

It’s part of the state’s efforts to prevent chronic disease.

The free subscriptions will be available to eligible Floridians in Leon, Hillsborough and Palm Beach Counties.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why those three counties were selected for the partnership and when or if the free subscription offer will expand throughout the state.

What's next:

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is scheduled to be in Tampa on Thursday morning to provide more information.

What is WeightWatchers?

WeightWatchers is a weight-loss and wellness program that provides structure and support to help individuals improve their health and weight.

Weight Watchers assigns points to foods based on nutritional content, giving individuals the ability to track their caloric intake.

WeightWatchers also offers customized food plans, workshops, access to dietitians and coaches and prescriptions for weight-loss medications for those who qualify.

Who is eligible for the free WeightWatchers subscription?

According to Florida Health, residents of Leon, Hillsborough and Palm Beach Counties with a BMI of 25 or greater and who are 18 years or older are eligible to join WeightWatchers for free.

The membership includes all program elements, such as individualized programs, community and coaching, easy-to-use trackers, and 24/7 support.

The membership is good for one year and will be canceled if the user does not choose to pay to continue the program.

If you are already paying for a membership on your own, you can transfer your account to be covered as part of your plan through Florida Health by calling 866-204-2885.

Click here to learn more.