Florida officials hold unclaimed property auction in Tampa

article

Florida officials said they returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years. That includes nearly $390 million just last year.

In addition to tangible items like Jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends and utility or rent deposits.

Some of the those items will be auctioned off Saturday in Tampa. Florida's in-person auction is at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore.

Floridians can also check online if they have unclaimed property or money. You can visit www.FLTreasureHunt.gov for more information.

