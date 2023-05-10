Iconic Florida panther and kitten photo captured in 2018 will appear on new license plate

article

Back in 2018, a Florida panther and her kitten were photographed north of the Caloosahatchee River. It was the first documented female panther in that area since 1973. Now, the duo will be the faces of a new license plate for Sunshine State drivers.

The picture was captured by photographer Carlton Ward. The panther is the first female documented to have kittens north of the river in more than 40 years – a positive sign for the endangered species' population.

"For many years, the Caloosahatchee River appeared to be a major obstacle to northward movement of female panthers and the natural expansion of the population," according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fees from the "Protect the Panther" license plate go to the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, which is used toward the state's panther-related research, rescue, and conservation efforts. The new license plate should be available later this year after it is vetted by the Florida Highway Patrol, state officials said.

Wildlife officials believe there are about 120-230 adult panthers today. They are native to Florida and mostly found south of Lake Okeechobee.

In recent years, the majority of Florida panther deaths are due to vehicle collisions.

In 2022, a total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed, with 25 of those being from vehicle strikes. One of those was a 2-year-old that was struck by a car in rural Hillsborough County. It's been at least eight years since one was found dead in that county, where panther sightings are rare.

In 2021, there was also 27 reported deaths and 21 of those died after they were struck by a vehicle.

The number of panther deaths caused by vehicle collisions is in line with a trend from previous years.

2020 : 19 out of 22 total deaths this year were a result of vehicle crashes. One death was caused by a train collision.

2019 : 23 out of 27 total deaths

2018 : 26 out of 30 total deaths

2017 : 24 out of 30 total deaths

2016 : 34 out of 42 total deaths

2015 : 30 out of 42 total deaths

2014 : 24 out of 33 total deaths

So far this year, there have been three reported deaths and each was due to car crashes, according to FWC. Two occurred in Collier County while the third happened on a Hendry County roadway.

FWC officials say if you're in an area where Florida panthers are known to roam, such as the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, they ask motorists to drive slowly and increase the distance between other vehicles. Panthers are more active between dusk and dawn. Panther speed zones are posted in several South Florida counties that coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross.

You can learn more about Florida panther conservation efforts here: MyFWC.com/Panther.