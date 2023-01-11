2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car is first reported death of 2023

Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023.

The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In June 2013, this kitten was found nestled amongst a tangle of wax myrtle stems in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park. (Photo: FWC)

In 2022, a total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed, with 25 of those being from vehicle strikes. One of those was a 2-year-old that was struck by a car in rural Hillsborough County. It's been at least eight years since one was found dead in that county, where panther sightings are rare.

In the 1970s, only about 20 Florida panthers remained in the wild, but now experts believe there are around 200. They believe the panther killed in Hillsborough County may be evidence the big cats are reproducing and reclaiming parts of the state they occupied decades ago.

The discovery of the young male panther shows the potential for panthers to migrate north. Now, those who work to protect wildlife hope to find ways to help panthers thrive. Carlton Ward, of the Path of the Panther project, said the story of the killed panther is a sad one, but also a hopeful one.

"Panthers used to be there, and they could be there again," Ward said. "And this male is showing us there might still be a connection, but it’s a race against time."

Since the 1970s, Interstate 4 has been a giant barrier blocking the panther’s return to the north.

But earlier this year, construction began on the first wildlife crossing in the area, under I-4 near Polk City. FDOT said the wildlife corridor will help protect panthers as well as drivers.

Florida lawmakers unanimously approved the Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021, which aims to preserve contiguous green spaces. That will be particularly important for animals like the panther.

The new wildlife crossing at I-4 and State Road 557 in Polk County is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023, at a cost of $8-$10 million.