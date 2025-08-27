Florida phases out Certificate of Completion for students with disabilities
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Florida Board of Education has voted to eliminate the Certificate of Completion for students with disabilities, a recognition given to those who could not meet the coursework requirements of a standard diploma.
Starting July 1, students will instead be directed toward one of five alternative pathways to earn a standard diploma.
Why you should care:
For some students, the certificate provided a sense of accomplishment and helped open doors to employment. Non-profits like Help Us Gather (HUG), a Clearwater-based group serving children, teens and adults with disabilities, said the change could increase challenges for students already facing higher rates of unemployment.
What they're saying:
Melinda Reed, HUG’s community outreach coordinator, said jobs help participants gain independence and build community.
"Often they’ll come to us extremely proud that they have gotten a new job and their first paycheck," Reed said. "It’s a step toward independence."
She added that unemployment rates for people with disabilities are already double that of the general population.
The other side:
The Department of Education said the change will expand opportunities. Officials point to five different diploma pathways now available:
- 24-credit standard diploma with option for accommodations
- Combination of coursework and employment experiences
- Accommodated pathway for significant disabilities
- 18-credit academically challenging curriculum
- 18-credit Technical education track
A department spokesperson said, "In Florida we are proud to be the Education State."
