Florida phases out Certificate of Completion for students with disabilities

The Brief The Florida Board of Education voted to phase out the Certificate of Completion option for students with disabilities. Advocates worry this change could make it harder for graduates to find jobs. State officials said new diploma pathways will give students better opportunities.



The Florida Board of Education has voted to eliminate the Certificate of Completion for students with disabilities, a recognition given to those who could not meet the coursework requirements of a standard diploma.

Starting July 1, students will instead be directed toward one of five alternative pathways to earn a standard diploma.

Why you should care:

For some students, the certificate provided a sense of accomplishment and helped open doors to employment. Non-profits like Help Us Gather (HUG), a Clearwater-based group serving children, teens and adults with disabilities, said the change could increase challenges for students already facing higher rates of unemployment.

What they're saying:

Melinda Reed, HUG’s community outreach coordinator, said jobs help participants gain independence and build community.

"Often they’ll come to us extremely proud that they have gotten a new job and their first paycheck," Reed said. "It’s a step toward independence."

She added that unemployment rates for people with disabilities are already double that of the general population.

The other side:

The Department of Education said the change will expand opportunities. Officials point to five different diploma pathways now available:

24-credit standard diploma with option for accommodations

Combination of coursework and employment experiences

Accommodated pathway for significant disabilities

18-credit academically challenging curriculum

18-credit Technical education track

A department spokesperson said, "In Florida we are proud to be the Education State."