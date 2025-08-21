Survivor of abuse at Dozier School for Boys earns high school diploma

The Brief Eddie Horne, a survivor of abuse at the Dozier School for Boys, has earned his high school diploma at age 75. Horne endured severe trauma as a teenager at the now-infamous reform school. The experience derailed his education. After returning to the classroom decades later, Horne graduated from St. Petersburg High School and said he’s not done yet.



At 75 years old, Eddie Horne walked across the graduation stage at St. Petersburg High School, decades after his education was derailed by abuse and trauma at the Dozier School for Boys in the Panhandle.

What we know:

Graduating from high school was a goal Horne made for himself years ago, following his time at Dozier, a reform school that would later become known for brutal beatings, molestation and neglect.

"It was horrible. It was horrible," Horne said, recalling the times he was beaten with a strap. "I don’t know how many licks I got. I didn’t count. It was horrifying. And they just come down like they’re swinging a baseball bat on you."

The physical and emotional trauma he endured at Dozier, particularly in the now-infamous "White House," where boys were routinely beaten, robbed him of an education.

"They weren’t teaching you nothing," Horne said. "That’s why I lost out on a lot of my education."

Despite the trauma, Horne never let go of his goal. He eventually returned to the classroom and earned the diploma he had once been denied. On graduation night, he shared a heartfelt exchange with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick.

"To see somebody who’s been through that have this moment tonight and just to see his joy, his passion, his energy — it’s rewarding," Hendrick said.

Horne hopes his story inspires others, especially younger students, to persevere through obstacles.

"Don’t let no obstacle come in your way," he told fellow graduates. "If you’re going for a goal, keep on fighting."

The backstory:

More than 100 boys are known to have died at the Dozier School between 1900 and 1973. Investigations and survivor accounts in recent decades have revealed widespread abuse. The school was shut down in 2011.

In 2024, the state of Florida approved $20 million in funding to compensate survivors of the school’s abuse.

What's next:

Horne isn’t done yet. He said his next goal is to fulfill a dream he’s held onto for years – becoming a Pinellas County deputy.

"Like I tell everybody, I might not be James Brown, but I feel good, you see what I’m saying?" he said. "Amen, that’s right."