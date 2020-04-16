Florida Polytechnic University delaying spring commencement to December

article

Students at Florida Polytechnic University who were expected to graduate after the spring semester will have to wait a few months until their graduation ceremony.

The school has postponed the event until December 18, 2020.

It was originally scheduled for May, but the coronavirus pandemic forced cancelations for all classes and in-person events affiliated with the university to avoid mass gatherings.

The event will still be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, around the same time as the fall commencement.

The school shifted to remote instruction for the rest of the academic year due to the pandemic.

“We want to make sure our graduates have the opportunity to celebrate this major milestone with their friends and family,” said Randy K. Avent, president of Florida Poly. “These students are resilient in the way they’ve adapted to every challenge, and we want them to know that the current situation does not take away from their accomplishments.”

Florida Polytechnic University said there are 200 undergraduate and graduate students who will earn a degree this spring semester.

