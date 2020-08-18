Florida Polytech's largest class begins arriving, mindful of 'Golden Rules of COVID'

It’s back to the books at Florida Polytechnic University. On Tuesday, cars with students and parents periodically drove into the parking lots of the university’s dorms, but it was not the usual frenzy.

Checking in and getting settled this year is slower and more controlled because of COVID-19.

“They are staggered because we want to make sure that people aren’t crowded,” Nate Chiarenza, a resident advisor, told FOX 13. “We want to make sure people social distance.”

Unlike previous years when the entire family of a student would show up to help them settle in, this year, only one person is allowed in the dorm to help.

But despite the pandemic this year, the school is marking a milestone. Its freshmen class just hit 500, the biggest it has ever been, which means that the university has greater responsibility than ever.

“We’re still a small institution, and I think that’s one of our strengths during this COVID-19 crisis. We can manage that population,” said university president Dr. Randy Avent.

Advertisement

Avent is encouraging students and staff to follow what he calls his “Golden Rules of COVID” -- wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.

The Florida Poly community is also being asked to use an app every day. It asks a series of questions to identify red flags that are potential COVID symptoms.

There are also infrared units on campus that automatically take your temperature and tell you if you’re are running a fever.

Classes are being given face-to-face, virtually or a hybrid of both. A flex class allows students to choose, on any particular day, to come to class or take it online.

Unlike schools like Florida Southern College in Lakeland that are allowing no more than one person in each dorm room, Florida Poly is allowing students to double up.

Avent says the university has quarantine rooms in the dorms where someone can be moved just in case they test positive.