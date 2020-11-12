Florida prosecutors to seek death for man accused of killing teen boys with knife, hammer

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:24 AM EST until SAT 2:42 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 12:16 PM EST, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:50 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:19 AM EST until SAT 10:25 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hardee County, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:15 AM EST until THU 4:15 AM EST, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 9:30 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Florida prosecutors to seek death for man accused of killing teen boys with knife, hammer

By The Associated Press
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
article

Booking image for Mark Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

MELROSE, Fla. - Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty in the case of a 30-year-old Florida man accused of killing two teenage brothers in their home over the summer.

Officials filed a request notifying the court that they plan to pursue the death penalty against Mark Wilson Jr. after a grand jury indicted him Oct. 20 on two counts of first-degree murder, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Wilson is accused of using a hammer and knife to kill 14-year-old Tayten Baker and 12-year-old Robert Baker in their home in August. The teens’ family had recently moved to Melrose, in north Florida, from Polk County.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said his office consulted with the boys’ family prior to making the decision to seek death for Wilson, the newspaper reported.

Wilson remains in the Putnam County Jail. Rosemarie Peoples, a public defender who represents Wilson, declined comment on the case, the Sun reported.

The boys’ mother found their bodies on Aug. 26. Wilson was arrested about two days later.

Putnam Sheriff Gator DeLoach said the scene was one of the most “horrific” he had ever witnessed.

Wilson was the boyfriend of the boy’s aunt, and the family had allowed them to live in a shed in their backyard, officials said.