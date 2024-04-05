Florida's native snake population sees decline caused by invasive parasite: Researcher

The native snake population in Florida is declining, and researchers have found that it's due to an invasive parasite called "Snake Lungworm."

The parasite uses cockroaches, lizards and frogs as intermediate hosts, and then later, infects snakes. Snake Lungworm can cause severe infections and death.

"Around 2012 is when we started seeing it in native snakes in South Florida," said Jenna Palmisano, a PhD student at the University of Central Florida. "It's likely that it was spilled over with the establishment of Burmese pythons in South Florida, but it's also likely other invasive species that can serve as hosts have brought them in as well."

Palmisano created a collaboration called Snake Lungworm Alliance and Monitoring (SLAM) in 2022, which includes 80 collaborators across the southeastern U.S. In just the past two years, they've identified the lungworms in 15 new counties throughout the state.

In total, the parasite is present in 29 counties including Hillsborough and Polk.

Palminsano said the rapid decline in the snake population is detrimental to Florida's ecosystem.

"The snakes serve as both predators and prey, and so they're important for our populations of birds of prey and controlling our lizard and amphibian populations," said Palmisano.

The parasite can have a variety of different hosts, which is why it has spread so much. One thing people can do is report dead or dying snakes to SLAM.

"If you are intending to sell wild caught snakes, take them to a vet or someone else who can test them for the parasite, so you know you're not shipping this animal wherever you're shipping it, and it has pathogens, especially this invasive lungworm," Palmisano said.

