Strawberry shortcake could soon become part of Florida law

We may be known for citrus, but do not worry, there is no food fight here. Key lime pie is already Florida’s state pie.  This session, lawmakers are debating which dessert is named the state’s official post-dinner treat.

Gov. Ron DeSantis submits redistricting map proposal

Gov. DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state’s congressional map. His general counsel issued a statement saying there are “legal concerns” with the current maps under consideration..

Florida lawmakers introduce legislation to ban abortions after 15 weeks

Two Florida lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation includes exceptions to protect the life of the mother and for fetuses with fatal abnormalities, but does not include exceptions for rape or incest.