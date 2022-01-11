Florida Senate passes bills on addiction, child hearing aid coverage
While Democratic and Republican Florida lawmakers have had a contentious debate on several matters, the two sides came together to quickly pass 20 bills Thursday, almost all unanimously.
Florida House OKs bill to keep identity of lottery winners a secret for 3 months
People who win $250,000 or more in the Florida Lottery could choose to keep their identities secret for 90 days under a bill overwhelmingly passed by the House on Wednesday.
Strawberry shortcake could soon become part of Florida law
We may be known for citrus, but do not worry, there is no food fight here. Key lime pie is already Florida’s state pie. This session, lawmakers are debating which dessert is named the state’s official post-dinner treat.
Florida House Republicans pass redrawn legislative maps
The Florida House on Wednesday approved new legislative districts over the objections of Democrats, who anticipate legal challenges about minority representation and how the lines were drawn.
Protesters outside home of Brian Laundrie's parents could have faced charges under bill advancing in Florida
Scenes have unfolded at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents, a home owned by Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, and by anti-maskers at the home of a Brevard County school board member. Those protests could become illegal under a law advancing in the Florida Legislature.
Florida election police bill clears Senate committee
A voting law package was approved Tuesday in a Florida Senate committee that would establish a police unit for election crimes.
Brian Laundrie protests inspire Florida bill that would make demonstrations outside homes illegal
Protesters picketed for weeks outside the North Port home belonging to Brian Laundrie's parents, even after his remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. A new bill in the Florida Legislature aims to make such protests outside of homes illegal.
Strawberry shortcake one step closer to becoming Florida's official state dessert
The strawberry shortcake could soon become the official dessert of Florida. The Florida Senate unanimously approved a bill to make it a reality.
Florida Senate passes bill that would shield churches from emergency order shutdowns
The Florida Senate approved a bill that would prevent government emergency orders from shutting down churches and other religious institutions as long as businesses are allowed to stay open. "If Publix is open, so is your place of worship," the bill's sponsor said. The measure must still pass the House.
Florida bill would give parents control over library books, instructional material in elementary schools
A bill moving through the Florida legislature would allow the public to weigh in on library books and other instructional materials inside the classroom.
Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her; introduces bill to strengthen revenge porn law
Florida State. Sen. Lauren Book says someone is trying to extort her by threatening to reveal nude images that were stolen from her. Worse, she found out the images have been bought and traded online since 2020. Now she's fighting back by introducing a new bill to toughen Florida's revenge porn law to keep others from becoming victims.
Florida bill aimed at halting the arrival of immigrants in state receives first legislative approval
All Florida government agencies would be prohibited from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants who are in the country illegally into the state under a priority bill for Gov. DeSantis.
DeSantis pushes bill to shield white Floridians from 'discomfort' when learning about discrimination, racism
A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval Tuesday.
Florida House committee to hear bill banning abortions after 15 weeks; other GOP measures advance
A Republican effort to ban abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy will go before House lawmakers Wednesday for its first committee hearing.
Gov. Ron DeSantis submits redistricting map proposal
Gov. DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state’s congressional map. His general counsel issued a statement saying there are “legal concerns” with the current maps under consideration..
Florida lawmakers consider bill requiring professional sports teams to play national anthem at games
If passed, the law would require Florida professional sports teams that receive government money to play the national anthem before every home game. Failure to play "The Star-Spangled Banner" could lead to teams or venues being required to repay any money they received.
Florida bill would designate November 7th as Victims of Communism Day
If passed, the law would designate November 7th each year as "Victims of Communism Day" in Florida, and require all public school students to learn about how those victims suffered under communist regimes.
Florida bill would make street takeovers for car stunts like burnouts, doughnuts illegal
Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would make street takeovers to perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts illegal. The senator sponsoring a bill said one event ended with a mother of four getting decapitated after leaning out of a racing car that ended up losing control.
DeSantis signals support for ban on abortions after 15 weeks in Florida
New legislative proposals that seek to prevent doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy were met with swift opposition Wednesday from Democrats and abortion-rights groups.
Florida lawmakers introduce legislation to ban abortions after 15 weeks
Two Florida lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation includes exceptions to protect the life of the mother and for fetuses with fatal abnormalities, but does not include exceptions for rape or incest.