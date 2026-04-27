Florida redistricting special session: What’s at stake for control of Congress?

The Brief Florida's redistricting is considered the Republican Party’s best opportunity to secure additional seats and maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives amid a thin national majority. Governor Ron DeSantis has moved to the forefront of the map-making process by convening a special session. Dr. Patrick Rickert of Rollins College notes that the session places Florida at the center of a national partisan battle, as Republicans aim to create favorable districts to counter potential Democratic gains.



State lawmakers return to the capital Tuesday for a special legislative session focused on redistricting, a process that could prove pivotal in the fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dr. Patrick Rickert, an assistant professor of political science at Rollins College, explained why the stakes extend beyond simple map-making. The session, convened by Gov. Ron DeSantis, puts Florida at the center of a national partisan battle ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

PREVIOUS: Florida redistricting battle heats up as DeSantis warns lawmakers: ‘It will happen one way or another’

What they're saying:

"What's at stake is the House of Representatives right now. There's a very thin majority for control and people are expecting Democrats to make some inroads and republicans are trying to draw more favorable districts to stem the tide and hopefully do enough to keep Democrats from having majority control," explained Rickert. "So Florida is really the last opportunity for Republicans to gain some additional seats," he continued.

The session also serves as a high-stakes moment for DeSantis. By calling the special session, the governor has taken a direct role in shaping the maps.

Republicans currently hold 20 of the state’s 28 congressional seats. Any redraw is expected to focus on Democratic-leaning areas, including Orlando, Tampa and South Florida.