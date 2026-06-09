Lanes reopened after deadly crash on I-4 in Polk City: FHP
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POLK CITY, Fla. - The roadway is now clear on I-4 in Polk City after a deadly crash caused significant delays on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened near Mile Marker 44 around 6:30 a.m.
What we don't know:
According to troopers, there were fatalities, but officials have not released information about the number of people involved in the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol.