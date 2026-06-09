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Lanes reopened after deadly crash on I-4 in Polk City: FHP

By
FOX 13 News
Polk County
Published June 9, 2026 7:39 AM EDT
Published June 9, 2026 7:39 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Lanes are now open on I-4 in Polk City following a deadly Tuesday morning collision.
    • State troopers responded to the multi-vehicle scene near Mile Marker 44 just as the morning commute got underway.

POLK CITY, Fla. - The roadway is now clear on I-4 in Polk City after a deadly crash caused significant delays on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened near Mile Marker 44 around 6:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

According to troopers, there were fatalities, but officials have not released information about the number of people involved in the crash.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Polk County