Florida reinstating tolls after Hurricane Ian; excludes Alligator Alley, Skyway Bridge and Pinellas Bayway

Tolls were suspended across Florida as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the state. It made a difference for those who needed to evacuate ahead of the storm. As normal operations in most parts of the state resume, so will the toll roads starting Saturday.

That means roads like the Selmon Expressway, the Polk Parkway, and the Veterans Expressway will be back to charging the normal fee. The change will kick in on Oct. 15 at 6 a.m.

However, rescue efforts and cleanup is far from over in the hardest-hit areas. In order to continue sending support and recovery assistance to those locations, three toll roads will remain toll-free for the foreseeable future: the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Pinellas Bayway, and Alligator Alley. FDOT has not released any information as to when tolling services will resume for those three roadways.

Tolls have been suspended since Sept. 26 in some places to help out those who chose to evacuate and also emergency response preparations.

Below is a full breakdown of which toll roads will be reinstated:

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

I-4 Connector

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Beachline Expressway

Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249

Seminole Expressway

Southern Connector Extension

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Polk Parkway

I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

Goldenrod Extension

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

SR-453

Western Beltway

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility