Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz considering run for president in 2024: report

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Florida
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to di

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz now says he is considering running for president in 2024 – if former President Donald Trump does not.

In a text message to the New York Post, Gaetz says he is confident he could defeat President Joe Biden.

"I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will," Gaetz told the paper. "If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024."

RELATED: Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

The announcement comes despite the fact that Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department for possible sex crimes involving a minor.