Florida Republicans, Democrats continue political push ahead of midterm election

Governor Ron DeSantis knows as well as anyone how finicky Florida can be.

"This state was one-half of a percentage point away in 2018 from going in a much different direction," he said during a rally in Escambia County on Tuesday.

To be exact, 0.395 percentage points was the difference between him and his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum. This time, polling averages show DeSantis is ahead by 12 points against Charlie Crist, to the point he's willing to lend his time to Republicans in races that appear tighter.

RELATED: In final days, DeSantis and Crist campaign across Florida ahead of Election Day

"I was just up in New York campaigning for our governor candidate up there," DeSantis said.

But with big pockets of Democratic supporters in areas like Miami, Crist, and Senate candidate Val Demings – who is down by an average of eight points to Marco Rubio – aren't lying down.

They got a boost from President Joe Biden Tuesday evening, who wants to show Florida is still competitive.

"We are at an inflection point, what we decide next week is going to define the next generation," said Biden.

READ: Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas

But some Democratic operatives are angry the national party has left their candidates to fend for themselves financially, especially with the president's approval ratings in the low-40s and Republicans now in the lead in party registrations.

Former President Barack Obama is campaigning this week, but not in Florida.

"The national parties know the math," said FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick. "You've got a 50-50 Senate. They're focusing much of their time and money on closer states. And those states happen to be first and foremost, Pennsylvania and Nevada."

If Democratic candidates are able to repeat 2018's performances, which saw Gillum and Bill Nelson both lose by less than a point, or even win, national attention will again be ripe for 2024's races for president and senate.

But if DeSantis and Rubio coast to re-election, and the cabinet goes Republican, and they tighten their grip on the legislature, Florida will be even more red.

MORE: Voter turnout drastically down compared to previous midterm election, officials say

"If we vote, if we turn out and vote in big numbers, we are going to win, we are going to win big," Rubio said during a rally in Sarasota on Tuesday.