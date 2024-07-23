Florida school system ranks among top 15 nationwide: Study

There are only three weeks left until most Florida kids are back to school, and they are starting with some good news.

WalletHub released its rankings of the best and worst school systems in America and Florida ranked among the best at number 11.

"I'm not surprised because I know how dedicated the teachers in Florida are. I just left the classroom last year, and the people I work with are dedicated, conscientious. They really want the students to succeed. And they want the school to be the right place," said Lee Bryant, PCTA president.

The study used 32 key metrics – from performance, to funding, school safety, class size and instructor credentials.

Florida ranked number one in the country when it came to the best digital learning platforms, but leaders in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties say teacher pay should match up with these high standards.

"Having some of the best performing schools and student data is a testament to the dedication and the professionalism and the credentials and all the amazing things about the folks that work in our public schools. But what we see, where we're really struggling, are these vacancies. I mean, here in Hillsborough alone we were over 500 teacher vacancies," said Brittni Wegman, HCTA director.

"it's almost surprising how we're able to keep attracting quality teachers when we pay so poorly. We have had massive budget surpluses in the state of Florida year after year after year. We are 50th in teacher pay in this," said Bryant.

Although Florida ranked 11th overall, the state did fall behind in some of their metrics – most notably, ranking 47th in the nation for pupil-to-teacher ratio.

