Florida sheriff announces positive identification of human remains found of missing 9-year-old girl

The Lee County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Saturday, announcing the positive identification of human remains belonging to a missing 9-year-old girl.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the body of Diana Alvarez, 9, was found in a wooded area in Osceola County on March 12.

Workers in the area first discovered the human remains and called 911, Sheriff Marceno said.

Alvarez went missing in May of 2016.

Officials say Jorge Guerrero is charged with her murder.

Guerrero is awaiting trial for the 9-year-old's murder.

He's currently behind bars on child porn charges, according to Sheriff Marceno.

Guerrero was sentenced to 40 years in prison on those charges.